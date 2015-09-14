UPDATE: Legionnaire's Disease Deaths

QUINCY - In an update to a story WAND News has been following, the number of deaths due to legionnaire's disease is still growing. The number of deaths now stands at 12. Two more veterans died at Quincy Veteran's home over the weekend.

The Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs says the bacteria has sickened 45 people including 5 workers and caused the deaths. Public health officials say 4 others have been affected and 1 death outside the home--that is not connected the homes outbreak.

All of the elderly residents who died had underlying health conditions that made them more susceptible to the severe form of pneumonia. The source of the outbreak remains unknown as environmental tests continue.