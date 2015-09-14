History Comes Alive Program Featured at Oglesby Mansion

DECATUR – The Macon County Conservation District says the Governor Oglesby Mansion will play host to the next program in the History Comes Alive series. This event will take place on September 26 at 4 PM.

This program will feature Pamela Brown as Mary Todd Lincoln. Brown will present “Now and Forever” in commemoration of the 150th anniversary of the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln. The event will focus on the events of April 14, 1865, prior to the presidential couple’s stop at the Ford’s Theater.

This is one of Brown’s several, significantly researched performances of Mary Todd. She has also performed for the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, the Lincoln Home and National Geographic documentaries.

A reception will follow the event featuring appetizers and desserts for a fee of $10 per person. Reservations for the reception should be made with Tina King at 217-877-6768.

Admission to the presentation is free. It will be located at the Governor Oglesby Mansion, located at 421 West William Street in Decatur.