Deputies Promoting Rail Crossing Safety

Decatur – Police agencies in central Illinois are stepping up enforcement of laws covering rail crossings.



It is Illinois Rail Safety Week through September 19th. Illinois currently ranks 2nd in the nation in grade crossing fatalities and 3rd in trespassing fatalities.



“Here in Macon County we want to inform and educate and as a last resort enforce to try and get people to obey the law,” Lt. Jonathan Butts told WAND’s Doug Wolfe.



“A lot of people know what the law is,” Butts stated. “They try to get around the gate when they know they shouldn’t for time. We want to make sure people are safe and getting to their destination in a way that they should.”



During this week deputies in Macon County will be focusing their patrols at railroad crossings and railroad right of ways looking for individuals who are either trespassing on the property of failing to stop and yield at crossings.