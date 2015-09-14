Champaign Schedules Fall Yard Waste Collection

CHAMPAIGN – The City of Champaign Public Works Department announces the first phase of the 2015 Fall Yard Waste Collection will start Monday, October 12.

Collections will take place in two different zones: orange and blue. These collections will be available to all residential properties within the city limits.

Materials are required to be placed in 30-gallon paper yard waste bags. Plastic bags or containers will not be accepted. Waste should be placed within 10 feet of the curb on a public street by 6 AM to ensure waste is picked up on the scheduled day.

Twigs and branches may be bundled with non-metallic twine or placed in paper yard waste bags. Branches larger than 2 inches in diameter and 3 ½ feet long will not be picked up. Bundles should also not be larger than 18 inches in diameter.

Blue Zone pickups will begin Monday, October 12. Orange Zone’s will begin on Monday, October 19. These collections will continue through December 11, 2015.

A complete list of scheduled collection times are available at the department’s website here.