Champaign City Council seeking public opinion on goal setting

CHAMPAIGN - The Champaign City Council is seeking citizens' opinions on what goals the council should have in mind over the next two years.

Council officials say residents will be able to share their thoughts and ideas with city officials by taking part in a new survey. The survey contains two questions:

1) What is the most important issue facing our community?

2) What should be the Council's highest priority over the next two years?

Council members are encouraging all Champaign residents to participate in this survey. The survey is available at the City Manager's Office, as well as online at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1XsZhKfq4MFiKUAzG6V4OoGssX4vxGMlEXPTD8rwO-ME/viewform. All surveys and comments must be submitted by October 9.

Council members will hold open meetings to discuss goals on October 27 and 28 at 7:00 p.m. at the Illinois Terminal. Residents who have additional questions are invited to attend these meetings.

For more information, call the City Manager's Office at (217) 403-8710.