HSHS St. Anthony's hosting classes for expecting parents, blood pressure screenings

EFFINGHAM - HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital is offering a three-part educational series for expecting parents during the month of October.

Officials say the classes will be held at the hospital auditorium at 6:30 p.m. on October 6, October 8, and October 15. During these classes, expecting mothers and their support partners will learn more information about the signs of pre-term labor, stages of labor, the role of the support partner, breathing and relaxation techniques, immediate and extended post-partum, and more. Registration for this event is required.

Additionally, officials say HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital will host several free blood pressure screening events throughout October. We've included a list of dates and locations for these events below:

- October 1, from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at the Effingham Senior Center

- October 5, from 11:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at the Golden Circle Nutrition Center

- October 6, from 11:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at the Shumway Senior Center

- October 7, from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. at Catholic Charities

- October 8, from 11:30 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the Dieterich Civic Center

For more information about these events, visit www.stanthonyshospital.org.