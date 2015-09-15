Memorial Medical Center to open new main entrance, driveway

SPRINGFIELD - Memorial Medical Center officials say the facility's main entrance and new driveway will be open to the public on September 21.

Officials say the new driveway will allow for a more efficient flow of traffic, with valet service being offered and lanes designated for parking and drop-off. Additionally, warm water will be piped through the driveway's cement, keeping the surface clear of snow and ice during the winter months.

The facility's lobby has also been expanded, and will include a gift shop, a second "Bean Counter" to purchase food and drink from, a donor recognition area, a reception area, seating, and a new business center.

For more information about Memorial Medical Center, visit https://www.memorialmedical.com/.