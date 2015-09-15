Illinois State Police, state departments offer safety tips for driving around farm equipment

PESOTUM - Illinois State Police officials, the Illinois Department of Transportation, and the Illinois Department of Agriculture are offering central Illinois residents several driving safety tips during harvest season this year.

Authorities say motorists will occasionally have to share the road with farm equipment, such as tractors, grain trucks, grain wagons, truck-tractor semi-trailers, auger wagons and trailers, and more, as farmers head for their fields for harvest. Crashes involving farm equipment are not uncommon in Illinois, and Illinois State Police say Champaign and Vermilion Counties are among seven counties in the state that have the highest number of farm-equipment crashes.

ISP officials say the IDOT and IDOA are advising that motorists slow down when encountering slow-moving vehicles, allow extra room when following farm equipment, pay attention and do not drive distracted, pass with extreme caution, and to be patient, as farmers cannot always move over to let motorists pass.

Additionally, officials say the driver cannot see you if you cannot see the driver, as the large vehicle can block parts of the driver's view. For more information, visit http://www.agr.state.il.us/.