RCC, IDOT offering highway construction training course

DECATUR - Richland Community College is teaming up with the Illinois Department of Transportation to offer a free training program for women, minorities, and disadvantaged individuals interested in entering the Illinois highway construction industry.

Officials say this 450-hour training program will teach participants the basics of construction, safety, and job readiness skills. In order to participate, you must be at least 18 years old, have a high school diploma or GED, and have a driver's license.

Additionally, those who wish to participate in this program must attend one of the following orientation sessions at Richland Community College:

October 6, at 10:00 a.m. or 2:00 p.m.

October 8, at 10:00 a.m. or 2:00 p.m.

You must reserve an orientation space by October 2 in order to attend. For more information, or to schedule your appointment for orientation, call Seth at (217) 875-7211.