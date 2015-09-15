Champaign County Sheriff's Office investigate Wednesday morning death

SAVOY - The Champaign County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating an early-morning incident that resulted in the death of one person.

Authorities say the incident happened on the Canadian National railroad tracks near Curtis Road in Savoy at about 3:36 a.m. on September 15. Deputies say train personnel in control of the train saw a person standing on the railroad tracks. Train personnel also say they activated their emergency brakes, but the person did not move from the tracks and was struck as a result.

Police say the person, identified as Krisztina Erdelyi, 20, was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 5:05 a.m. by Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup. Northrup says preliminary autopsy results indicate that Erdelyi died from blunt force injuries sustained after being struck by the train. Final autopsy results are pending toxicology studies.

The Champaign County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate this incident. We will provide more details as they become available.