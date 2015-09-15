Decatur firefighters respond to small fire at downtown building

DECATUR - The Decatur Fire Department says firefighters responded to a small fire at a building in downtown Decatur Tuesday morning.

The Decatur Fire Chief tells WAND News that crews responded to a fire in the laundry room on the basement floor of One Main Place. The fire chief says the building's sprinkler system helped keep the fire under control until crews arrived, at which point the fire was extinguished.

The fire chief also says smoke caused from the fire resulted in the evacuation of everyone in the building. West Main Street was also temporarily closed off while crews responded to the scene.

We will provide more details as they become available.