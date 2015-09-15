Athens woman arrested, faces preliminary charge of murder

ATHENS - Menard County authorities say a woman has been arrested in connection with the death of her husband on September 15.

Athens police say officers were dispatched to a home in the 200 block of East Hickory Street at 7:28 a.m. for a report of a possible medical and domestic emergency. Upon arriving at the scene, officers say they found a man, identified as Al Dirks, dead at the home.

The Menard County Sheriff's Office says Al's wife, Sherrie Dirks, was arrested in connection with the death. Authorities say Sherrie Dirks faces a preliminary charge of murder.

This incident is currently under investigation by the Athens Police Department, Menard County Sheriff's Office, and Illinois State Police. We will provide more details as they become available.