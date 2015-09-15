Macon County Health Department offering meningococcal vaccine

DECATUR - The Macon County Health Department has announced that it will offer Meningococcal vaccines to high school students over the age of 16 on September 21.

Officials say students will be able to receive the vaccines from 3:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. Parents are asked to bring their child's insurance information and past immunizations records at the time of the visit.

Health officials say the vaccination can help save lives, as fatalities from Meningitis in the U.S. are highest among adolescents and young adults. Additionally, officials say one in five survivors of the disease are left with permanent conditions, including amputations, brain damage, and hearing loss.

For more information, or to schedule an appointment, call (217) 423-6988 ext. 1333.