Millikin Hosting Public Observation Night

DECATUR – Millikin University will be hosting a Public Observation Night (PON) at its Requarth Observatory on Wednesday, September 16.

Residents will be able to stargaze on the roof of the Leighty-Tabor Science Center on Millikin’s campus. The university’s physics and astronomy students, as well as faculty, will be showcasing some of their work and the facilities they use and maintain for research.

The Requarth Observatory is located on the fifth and sixth floors of the Leighty-Tabor Science Center. This center is located just off Fairview Avenue in Decatur.

Observation will take place from 8 – 10 PM.

Additional information on the observatory and its event is available by following the link here.