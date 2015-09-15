Railroad Crossing Closing in Dalton City

DALTON CITY - Illinois Department of Transportation officials say they have rescheduled a project that aims to improve a railroad crossing in Dalton City.



Officials say the improvements to the railroad crossing on IL-128 will now be made from October 5 through October 9. Originally, the project was scheduled to take place from September 21 through September 25. IDOT says the project will result in the temporary closure of IL-128 at the railroad crossing for the duration of the project.



Motorists are advised to use caution and slow down while traveling near this work zone. Additionally, a detour will be put into place, allowing motorists to travel around the closure by using streets in Dalton City.



We will provide more information as it becomes available.