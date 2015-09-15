Zambian Artist Visiting Unit 4 Schools

CHAMPAIGN – The Champaign Unit 4 School District announces three area middle schools will be hosting Zambian-born artist Talia Hayward.

Hayward was born in Zambia, where she grew up as an orphan. Her deprived upbringing spurred her to be resourceful and creative to pursue her dreams of being an artist. As an artist, she specializes in mosaic art and mosaic portraits.

She founded Thankful Thinking, which is a multi-national organization dedicated to helping underprivileged children.

Hayward will be visiting with Unit 4 students to speak with them about pursuing their dreams and getting involved in the Thankful Thinking penny drive.

Students will be able to donate pennies to become one of Talia’s penny portraits. Proceeds from sales of Hayward’s portraits will then benefit children in need.

Hayward will be visiting Edison Middle School on September 17 at 2 PM. She will then visit Franklin Middle School and Jefferson Middle School at 9 AM and 1:30 PM respectively.

Further information about Thankful Thinking and its projects is available on the website here.