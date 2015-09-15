EIU Hosting Expert on Autism at Fall Conference

CHARLESTON – Autism expert Susan Stokes will be presenting on addressing behavioral challenges faced by students with autism spectrum disorders at the Fall Autism Conference at Eastern Illinois University later in September.

The lecture is titled “The Challenge of Challenging Behaviors! Understanding and Effectively Addressing Behavioral Challenges of Students with ASD.” Stokes is a speech-language pathologist and autism consultant. She has more than 25 years of expertise and has presented at many state and national workshops and conferences.

The Fall Autism Conference will take place on Friday, September 25 in the University Ballroom in the Martin Luther King Jr. Union on campus. It will run from 9 AM – 3 PM.

This conference is a part of EIU’s capital campaign to raise funds for EIU’s Autism Center. Cost of attendance is $50 for professionals and $10 for students.

The deadline for registration is Monday, September 21. Those interested can register here.

Further information about EIU’s Autism Center campaign is available here.