Eastern Illinois Foodbank Holding “Foodmobile” Food Giveaway

CHAMPAIGN – Health Alliance and Eastern Illinois Foodbank will be teaming up to distribute a truckload of food to area families in need.

This distribution is part of the Foodbank’s Foodmobile Program, which consists of a system of mobile food pantries designed to help bring nutritious food to areas of chronic or extreme need.

Data released by Feed America, the nation’s network of food banks, reveals 15% of people in eastern Illinois are considered food insecure. This means these individuals lack adequate access to food. 23% of children are food insecure.

Local companies and organizations are able to contribute toward a one-day distribution of food and optionally participate in the distribution process. Partnering with the Foodbank on a Foodmobile distribution costs $3,000.

This distribution will occur on October 31 at Booker T. Washington STEM Academy, located at 606 East Grove Street in Champaign from 10 AM – noon.

Those in attendance should bring bags or boxes to transport food.

All Champaign County residents who meet income eligibility criteria are welcome. A household must have an income at or below 185% of the federal poverty level, or approximately $3,739 per month for a family of four.

Further questions about eligibility can be directed to the Eastern Illinois Foodbank at 217-328-3663.

A representative from the foodbank will also be present to assist families and individuals interested in applying for SNAP benefits.

Information about other area distributions is available at the Foodbank’s website at www.eifoodbank.org by clicking “find help.”