Jacksonville Murder Suspect Arrested

JACKSONVILLE - In an update to a story WAND has been following since last Friday, the prime suspect in the murder of 36-year old Andrew Maul is now in police custody.

61-year old Robert Gill was released from a Springfield hospital Tuesday afternoon around 2:00 PM and immediately taken into police custody. Gill is facing first degree murder charges in the shooting death of his former son-in-law last week in the parking lot of the Jacksonville police department.

Gill is being held on 3-million dollars bond.