Tuscola Teacher Wins Big on "Wheel of Fortune"

CHAMPAIGN--It was the most nerve-wracking spelling test a Tuscola teacher ever took.

"I wanted to make sure I bought vowels," said Doug Robinson, who teaches business at Tuscola High School. "That's one thing they kind of stressed that people don't do it enough."

Doug Robinson gathered with family and friends to watch his familiar face fill up their TV screens on "Wheel of Fortune" Tuesday night. And while he started off spinning with the hope of winning big, it wasn't smooth sailing from the beginning.

"After that first round, I didn't feel too great about how the end of was going to go," said Robinson.

But after the break, he got back in the spin of things, and kept up his winning streak, until Robinson's quick thinking paid off with $22,300 in cash and prizes, making him the big winner of his episode.

"We've got some house projects that we're going to do.," said Robinson. "We might take another vacation, like I said we've been talking about going to Hawaii for a while, so maybe that's going to happen in the future. So we've got some plans for it."

As for his time on the game show, it left him feeling a little dizzy.

"The whole experience was kind of a blur, like it happened so fast," said Robinson. "So seeing it tonight really kind of put things in perspective a little bit."