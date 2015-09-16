Crimestoppers of Morgan and Scott Counties celebrating 30th anniversary

JACKSONVILLE - Crimestoppers of Morgan and Scott Counties is inviting central Illinois residents to a celebration of the organization's 30th anniversary on September 19, 2015.

The celebration will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at 1905 West Morton Street in Jacksonville. Visitors will be able to speak with vendors, enjoy food and drinks, and participate in a raffle. Officials say the event will also feature a "Kids' Corner," which includes free child fingerprinting, face painting, coloring contest, and a duck game.

This event is free and open to the public, and is being held during National Crime Stoppers Month. For more information about Crimestoppers of Morgan and Scott Counties, visit http://www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com/.