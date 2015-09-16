DPD releases statistics from Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign

DECATUR - The Decatur Police Department has announced that nearly five dozen citations were issued and five motorists were arrested during its participation in the national "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign.

Decatur police say enforcement efforts were increased from August 24 through September 7. During that time, authorities say 17 cell phone violation citations and 42 seat belt citations were issued, and five motorists were arrested for driving while impaired. In addition, Decatur police say on-shift officers arrested 17 other motorists for DUI during the same time frame.

The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign is part of a combined effort from law enforcement agencies across the country, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and the Illinois Department of Transportation. For more information on this campaign, visit http://www.nhtsa.gov/drivesober/.