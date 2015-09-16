Local businesses and RCC host car show to benefit Wounded Warrior Project

DECATUR - Richland Community College is teaming up with Colee's Corner Drugs and Dale's Southlake Pharmacy to host a car show on September 26.

This car show will be held from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Workforce Development Institute, and officials say all proceeds from this event will be donated to the Wounded Warrior Project. Attendees will be able to check out amazing cars from around central Illinois while enjoying food, music, and a 50/50 drawing.

After the car show wraps up, a tour of RCC's Workforce Development Institute will begin. Admission to this event is free to the public, with entry fees for show cars set at $10. For more information, call (217) 875-7211, ext. 462.