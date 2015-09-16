IDOT seeking public opinions on Multi-Year Program

CENTRAL ILLINOIS - Illinois Department of Transportation officials say they are seeking central Illinois residents' opinions on the planning and development of their Multi-Year Program for Fiscal Years 2017 through 2022.

Officials say residents will be able to give their input during two public meetings, scheduled for September 29 and October 8. We've included times and locations of these events below:

- September 29: 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Effingham

- October 8: 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Decatur Public Library in Decatur

IDOT says input given during these meetings will help guide future transportation-based projects throughout central Illinois. If you are unable to attend either of these meetings, you can email comments to DOT.OPPMYPOutreach@illinois.gov through October 30. Information presented at these meetings will be available at the IDOT District 7 Office in Effingham at a later date.