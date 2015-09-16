Lincoln man wins SUV in CICBC "Made in the USA" promotion

SPRINGFIELD - Central Illinois Community Blood Center officials say a Lincoln man has won a 2015 Jeep Patriot as part of the summer long "Made in the USA" promotion.

CICBC officials say Dennis Clemons was selected out of more than 60,000 entrants. The promotion took place from May 22 until September 5, with all donors who gave blood at a CICBC facility during that time being entered into the drawing. Officials say Clemons began donating blood 25 years ago after his father was hospitalized for a lung surgery.

The "Made in the USA" promotion was created to help combat a seasonal decline in the blood supply. Blood collected at CICBC facilities and events are given to 15 hospitals throughout central Illinois.

For more information, or to schedule an appointment to donate, call (217) 753-1530 or visit www.bloodcenterIMPACT.org.