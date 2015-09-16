DeWitt County authorities searching for Decatur man

DEWITT COUNTY - The DeWitt County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a Decatur man.

Authorities say Zacary Angell, 37, is wanted for failing to appear in court to face child endangerment charges. Angell is described as standing 5'9" tall, weighing 185 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes. A photo of Angell is included in this article.

Angell was last known to live in Decatur. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Angell, you are asked to call Clinton Area Crimestoppers at (217) 935-3333. We will provide updates as they become available.