Comcast extending Internet Essentials plan to community college students

CHICAGO- Comcast Corporation announced today that they will extend their Internet Essentials plan to more than 90,000 low-income community college students in Illinois who are recipients for the Federal Pell Grant.



Comcast’s Internet Essentials is the nation’s largest high-speed Internet adoption program for low-income families. It has been available to primary and secondary school students and their families since 2011, and will work with the Illinois community college pilot and Comcast to enroll more families and students in the program.



Chicago is still number one in the nation in Internet Essentials Enrollment, and the company plans to lengthen that number in the future.



For more information on the program, or how to apply, visit www.InternetEssentials.com or call 1-855-846-8378.