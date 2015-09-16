2 charged with theft of money from Monticello PTO

MONTICELLO - The Monticello Police Department says two people have been charged with theft for allegedly stealing money from the Monticello Elementary Parent Teacher Organization.

Monticello police say they have been working with the Monticello Community Unit School District in regards to a reported theft of money from the PTO. During the investigation, police say it was determined that money had been taken from the organization, and that the case was sent to the Piatt County State's Attorney for review.

Authorities say Haley VanVleet and Seth VanVleet were subsequently charged with theft between $500 and $10,000. We will provide more details as they become available.