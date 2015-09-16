U of I Faculty Background Check Backlash

URBANA – Faculty members at the University of Illinois are pushing back when it comes to a new policy that starts next month. They do not want background checks.

A group of about 200 faculty members will vote next week on a resolution asking for a delay on the checks. Those people say it doesn't meet standards and isn't mentioned in all job postings.

The policy was just approved last week. All prospective faculty and job applicants will have to go through checks instead of only high security positions.