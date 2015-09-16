U.S. Education Secretary Commends U of I for Disabled Student Program

CHAMPAIGN--The U.S. Department of Education's Back-to-School bus is making its way across the country and on Wednesday, Secretary Arne Duncan got off at the University of Illinois.

Duncan was drawn to the U of I because of its resources and services for disabled students.

The secretary says the university demonstrates decades of commitment to their disabled students that allows them to feel as though they are assets and other schools should look to the U of I as a model for their own programs.

"This both inspires me, and frankly challenges me to think about how we encourage, nudge, urge other universities how can they create other places like this that are so supportive and so accepting," said Duncan.

Duncan and students also discussed the need to increase accessibility to information about the existence of these programs nationwide.