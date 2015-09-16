City of Danville Seeks Volunteers for Festival Clean-Up

DANVILLE – The City of Danville announces they are once again seeking volunteers to pick up litter during the Vermilion River Fall Festival on Saturday, September 19.

Parks Department Superintendent Steve Lane calls for the public’s assistance each year as part of the festivities to volunteer for a few hours to pick up litter near the banks of the river near the festival and on sidewalks bordering the Highway 150 Bridge.

Lane says this festival is a “fall staple” for Danville and draws a large crowd. He sees volunteers as crucial in keeping the area around the festival clean.

Lane also says that anyone who is interested in volunteering should report to the City of Danville’s ‘office’ located within Ellsworth Park. Volunteers will be given pickers, vests and buckets to aid in their duties.

The Vermilion River Fall Festival is held at Ellsworth Park, located off Highway 150. Its hours are 10 AM – 9 PM on Friday, September 18 and Saturday, September 19; and 11 AM – 5 PM on Sunday, September 20.

Those with any questions about volunteering should contact Steve Lane at 217-304-0847.