Crime Stoppers Seeking Tips on Springfield Burglary

SPRINGFIELD – Crime Stoppers Coordinator for Sangamon and Menard Counties Office Mike Badger reports they are seeking tips on a burglary at JW’s Lounge in Springfield.

JW’s Lounge is located at 2266 South 6th Street.

The burglary is believed to have occurred in the first ten days of September. Authorities say unknown persons forced entry into the business and stole money, flat screen TVs, several bottles of liquor and approximately 20 cases of beer.

Crime Stoppers is seeking any information the public may have on this crime.

Those with information should call Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427, leave a tip at cashfortips.us or leave a text tip by entering “tip 672” before your information and send it to CRIMES.

Anyone who leaves a tip through Crime Stoppers is given complete anonymity and a cash reward.