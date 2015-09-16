4 face first-degree murder charges in September 7 shooting

DECATUR - Macon County authorities say four individuals are facing first-degree murder charges in connection with the September 7 shooting death of Cesley Taylor.

The Macon County State's Attorney Office says Daiquan Cline, 16, Shaitan Cook Jr., 16, Darion Evans, 16, and Ryan O'Neal, 16, have been charged with first-degree murder, and will be tried as adults. Authorities say all four also face additional attempted first-degree murder and armed robbery charges in connection with the September 7 incident.

Decatur police say the shooting incident happened in the 1400 block of Wellington Way during the evening hours of September 7. Officers responding to the scene say they found two people who had been shot. One person was taken to a hospital for treatment, while the other, Cesley Taylor, 21, was pronounced dead.

We will provide more updates as they become available.