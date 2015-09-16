Springfield Man Who Fled Police Charged with Possession of Cocaine

SPRINGFIELD – United States Attorney for the Central District of Illinois James A. Lewis reports a Springfield man has been charged by criminal complaint with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and illegal possession of firearms.

Authorities pursued 33-year-old Terell Adetunji on a chase through fields in southeastern Springfield on September 1.

Officers attempted to make contact with Adetunji in the Taco Bell parking lot on Toronto Road. Reports allege Adetunji drove away, hitting and damaging two unmarked police cars.

The affidavit filed in support of the complaint also alleges Adetunji proceeded on Toronto Road at a high rate of speed and swerved violently as he appeared to throw items from the car. He then drove through a soybean field and a cornfield before crossing the street into another cornfield.

Adetunji is then alleged to have exited the vehicle and fled eastbound through the cornfield on foot. Officers say they apprehended him on the University of Illinois – Springfield campus.

The Springfield Fire Department assisted on the scene after the car caught fire and ignited the cornfield.

Authorities obtained and executed search warrants after the arrest for various properties associated with Adetunji.

The affidavit states Adetunji possessed approximately 1,700 grams of cocaine. He was also in possession of four firearms and various types of ammunition.

Adetunji could face up to 40 years in prison for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. He also faces up to 10 years in prison for possession of a firearm by an unlawful user of any controlled substance.

This case is under investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Springfield Police Department, the Central Illinois Enforcement Group and the Illinois State Police.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Matthew Weir and Crystal C. Correa are prosecuting the case.