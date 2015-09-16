ALDI Rezoning Meeting to be Held Oct. 5

DECATUR – In an update to a story WAND has been following concerning a possible new ALDI store on West Ash Avenue, WAND has received confirmation of a new meeting date regarding the rezoning matter.

This possible ALDI would be located at the intersection of Ash and Route 51.

It has met with concern from residents, especially those living in the area that would be rezoned. The City Planning Commission previously approved the petition to rezone in a 5-2 vote on September 3. The City Council would have the final say in the matter.

Previously, it was believed a second meeting concerning the rezoning would take place on September 21.

Assistant City Manager Billy Tyus told WAND News the rezoning item has not been scheduled for September 21 as the date had never been confirmed.

“We are planning to take the item to the meeting on Monday, October 5,” Tyus says.

Tyus went on to say the council will be sending out a notice on the meeting. They have also been correcting the meeting date for any concerned residents who have called.

Tyus has previously explained the council wants to hear the public’s concerns at these meetings where the rezoning will be discussed.

