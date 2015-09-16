Dine United helping local citizens in need

DECATUR - In its 3rd year, the United Way's "Dine United" campaign has partnered with local restaurants in raising money for the charity, which serves 1 in 4 people in Macon County.



The restaurants serve lunch to customers, with proceeds from lunch benefiting the United Way and local citizens in need. Co-owner of Taproot in Decatur Jolyn Redden said, "I love the idea of having an opportunity for local restaurants to come together to be able to giveback. The United Way does some great things for our community, and really impacts children and families throughout the community."

The Dine United campaign raised $4,000 last year. United Way Executive Director Debbie Bogle said, "our charities that we help support through your investment in the community really make changes in peoples lives, and we're really pushing towards self-sufficiency and really making sure that people don't have to use the same service over and over and move them to a better place."

Dine United will run until October 28.