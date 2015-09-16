Milwaukee Point Guard Picks Illinois

Milwaukee, Wisc. -- The Illinois men's basketball program hopes to have snagged their point guard of the future.

Wednesday, four star PG (according to Scout.com) Te'Jon Lucas picked the Fighting Illini out of a final three that included Southern Cal and Old Dominion.

The 6'1" guard is the first recruit in Illinois' 2016 class. He's ranked the 118th overall prospect by Scout, and the top point guard in the state of Wisconsin.

Lucas averaged 14.3 points and 5.2 assists in his junior season at Washington High School in Milwaukee.

Watch highlights of Lucas, here.

