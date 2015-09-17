Central Illinois businesses and organizations team up to raise money for Special Olympics

DECATUR - ProEmp & Associates is teaming up with several central Illinois organizations and businesses to raise money for the Decatur Area Special Olympics program.

This event will take place from 8:30 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. on September 25 at Central Park in downtown Decatur. Citizens will be able to enjoy coffee and doughnuts in the morning, and can purchase lunch from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., with a portion of proceeds going to local Special Olympics programs. Additionally, members of the Macon County Sheriff's Office, Decatur Police Department, and Decatur Fire Department will be on hand to collect donations for the Decatur Area Special Olympics program.

Officials say this event is being held to help the Knights of Columbus Annual Tootsie Roll Campaign, which benefits local Special Olympics athletes. Sponsors of this event include Neuhoff Media, the Decatur Police Department, the Decatur Fire Department, the Macon County Sheriff's Department, McLeod Express, Grain Journal, Dynagraphics/Wood Printing, University Dogs, Marquis Beverage, GEO A. Mueller Distributing, Miles Chevrolet, Waite's Dry Cleaners, and WAND. For more information, visit http://www.soill.org/.