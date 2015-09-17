MCORE project designs to be released at open house

CHAMPAIGN - Champaign officials say designs for the Multimodal Corridor Enhancement Project will be presented at an open house on September 17.

The open house will be held at the Alice Campbell Alumni Center from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. and from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Visitors will be able to see the designs of this 2016 project, as well as have their questions answered by MCORE team members.

The MCORE Project aims to construct a transit boarding island on Green Street, reconfigure the vehicle entrance and parking at the Illini Union, and add an all-way pedestrian crossing and protected bicycle lanes. The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District is teaming up with the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and Champaign and Urbana officials to make this project a reality. The construction and remodeling costs are being offset by a federal Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery grant.

For more information, visit http://ci.champaign.il.us/.