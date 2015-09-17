Alzheimer's Association hosting 2015 Walk to End Alzheimer's

SPRINGFIELD - Alzheimer's Association officials say hundreds of Springfield citizens are expected to participate in the 2015 Walk to End Alzheimer's event on September 19.

Last year, participants from across the nation raised more than $67 million, with more than $61,000 raised from Springfield residents. This year's event will kick off at Edwin Watts Southwind Park in Springfield. Registration will be open from 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m., after which an opening ceremony will be held. The walk will officially begin at 10:00 a.m.

Officials say participants will learn about Alzheimer's disease, support programs, services, clinical studies enrollment, and advocacy opportunities. For more information, or to start or join a team, call (217) 726-5184 or visit alz.org/walk.