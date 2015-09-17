Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County dedicating 2 homes

URBANA - Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County officials say they plan to dedicate two homes in Urbana on September 24.

The dedications will happen, side-by-side, in the 300 block of Thompson at 6:00 p.m. Community partners, volunteers, and the new owners of the homes will be in attendance. The home located at 301 Thompson will be dedicated to Mickele Garder and her family, while the home located at 303 Thompson will be dedicated to Coco Tembo and FiFi Likyana.

For more information about Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County, visit http://cuhabitat.org/.