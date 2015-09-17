HSHS St. Mary's Hospital to host fall craft sale

DECATUR - Central Illinois residents will have the opportunity to purchase hand-crafted items from the HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Auxiliary Artisans at a fall craft sale on October 6.

The sale will be held at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.  Visitors will be able to view and purchase several one-of-a-kind items during this event.  Officials also say some Christmas-themed items will be available as well.

Accepted forms of payment include cash, credit and debit cards, and checks.  For more information about HSHS St. Mary's Hospital, visit https://www.stmarysdecatur.com/.

