Champaign County authorities investigate stabbing incident

CHAMPAIGN - The Champaign County Sheriff's Office is investigating a stabbing incident that happened on Champaign's south side on September 15.

Deputies say the incident took place at about 11:45 p.m. in the 2500 block of Rolling Acres Drive. Authorities say residents in a home reported that they heard noises while they were in the garage. When the residents went to investigate, they reported seeing three black males laying on the ground in a neighbor's yard. Deputies say the males stood up after being seen, with one of them implying that he was armed with a gun.

Authorities say the residents then moved to confront the males, resulting in two of the males fleeing from the area. One of the residents confronted the remaining male, resulting in an altercation and the resident being stabbed three times. Deputies say all three males then left the area in a maroon Mercury Grand Marquis with a tinted back window and a "wavy" pattern on the side of the vehicle.

The resident was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. This incident is currently under investigation by the Champaign County Sheriff's Office.

We will provide more details as they become available.