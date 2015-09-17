Millikin University release construction plans for University Commons project

DECATUR - Millikin University officials have unveiled plans for one of three building projects under the "Transform MU" $85 million capital campaign.

Officials say they have released plans for the new University Commons, an 87,000-square-foot facility. The project is estimated to cost approximately $27 million, and will be the second largest building project in university history. The project will also incorporate the existing Staley Library.

A groundbreaking is scheduled for November 2015, with construction on the project estimated to be completed prior to the start of the fall 2017 semester. For more information about "Transform MU," call Millikin's Alumni and Development Office at (217) 424-6383.