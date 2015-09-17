Funk To Be New Decatur Council Member

The Decatur City Council will vote Monday to name Chris Funk as a new member of the council. The council seat is vacant after Julie Moore Wolfe was appointed Mayor after the July death of Mayor Mike McElroy.

Funk, 35, is a Vice President at Hickory Point Bank. The council selected Funk at its session earlier this week with a final public vote to take place this coming Monday. Five council members attended the meeting to appoint Funk. Councilman Bill Faber chose not to attend.