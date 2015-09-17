State lawmakers hosting senior resource fair

SPRINGFIELD - Senior citizens in Springfield are being invited to attend a resource fair hosted by State Representative Sue Scherer and State Senator Andy Manar of September 30.

This fair will be held at Union Baptist Church from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Attendees will be able to receive information on AARP, the Area Agency on Aging for Lincolnland, and the Sangamon County Department of Public Health, as well as receive free health screenings.

Additionally, seniors will be able to renew, update, or replace a driver's license or state ID at the Secretary of State's Mobile DMV, and can check for unclaimed property using the Illinois State Treasurer's I-Cash program.

The fair is free and open to the public.