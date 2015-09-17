Lincoln's Jan Bowers Runs Away with IWGA Senior State Title

DECATUR - After retiring from her post as head golf coach at Lincoln High School, Jan Bowers promised to take more time to get out and golf.

The time on the course payed off Thursday, as Bowers shot a final-round 79 to claim a runaway win in the IWGA Senior State Championship at the Country Club of Decatur.

"Today was a bit of a struggle, but was able to come back on the back nine and finished with a good score," said Bowers, who was one of just three golfers to shoot in the 70s on day 3. She was also the only one to shoot in th 70s on each day of the tournament.

Bowers shot an overall score of 15-over, 11 strokes clear of Sonia Burgess, who finished 2nd.

She came into the day with a 9-stroke lead, shooting 76 in each of the first two rounds.

It was the first time the Country Club of Decatur had hosted the IWGA event, and the first time Bowers had ever played it.

"It feels wonderful," said Bowers, 54. "It was a great event, it always is. The IWGA board ladies put on such a great tournament."

See the full leaderboard for the IWGA Senior State Tournament here.