Arts In The Park

Posted:

Decatur – One of Central Illinois' finest juried art shows takes place all weekend in Decatur’s Central Park:
•    Approximately 80 exhibiting artists from several states provide a variety of artwork for sale including jewelry, pottery, metal sculptures, blown glass, fiber arts, paintings, and more
•    Kids art activities, sponsored by Striglos Just for Kids, starts at 11 am 
•    A special kids Art Shop in the Madden Arts Center, opens at 11 am
Times:
•    Friday, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm (VIP Preview)
•    Saturday, 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
•    Sunday, 10:00 am - 4:00 


 

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events