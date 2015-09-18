Arts In The Park

Decatur – One of Central Illinois' finest juried art shows takes place all weekend in Decatur’s Central Park:

• Approximately 80 exhibiting artists from several states provide a variety of artwork for sale including jewelry, pottery, metal sculptures, blown glass, fiber arts, paintings, and more

• Kids art activities, sponsored by Striglos Just for Kids, starts at 11 am

• A special kids Art Shop in the Madden Arts Center, opens at 11 am

Times:

• Friday, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm (VIP Preview)

• Saturday, 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

• Sunday, 10:00 am - 4:00



