Unions sue for medical claim payments

Springfield IL-- Governor Rauner's administration is being sued to pay medical claims of state union workers and retirees. The lawsuit was filed in St. Clair County Circuit Court. The Judge is considering an earlier lawsuit concerning government paychecks. 146,000 state workers and retirees have self insurance programs for medical claims. The state employee labor unions say the Governor's decision this month to stop payments for medical claims is an unconstitutional contract violation. A spokesman for the Governor says the administration is reviewing the court filing.