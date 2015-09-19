Urbana Releases Leaf Collection Schedule

URBANA – The City of Urbana announces they will be providing leaf collection to all residents for four weeks this fall season.

Residents must place leaves in a 30 gallon paper lawn and garden bag. Only leaves and non-woody plant material will be collected. No plastic bags, brush, tree limbs or garbage will be accepted.

Bags are to be placed at the curb or along the roadway edge before 6 AM on the resident’s regular U-Cycle collection day.

The City of Urbana will be collecting bags during the following weeks:

October 19 – 23

November 2 – 6

November 16 – 20

November 30 – December 4

Bagged leaves can also be taken to the Landscape Recycling Center, located at 1210 East University Avenue in Urbana for a small disposal fee. The site is open for recycling of yard waste year-round.

Any questions about leaf collection should be directed to Jason Arrasmith at 217-384-2416.